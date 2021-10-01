Lake Street Capital Raises Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $200.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated an average rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.
Shares of SMLR opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
