Lake Street Capital Raises Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $200.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated an average rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of SMLR opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

