Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $867,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.