Lamden Price Reaches $0.0759 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $306,829.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

