Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landec by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $6,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

