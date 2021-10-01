Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,657. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

