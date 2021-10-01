Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.13. 58,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 119,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$860.20 million and a PE ratio of 30.65.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

