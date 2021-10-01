Law Debenture Co. to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.88 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 764.75 ($9.99) on Friday. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 487.61 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 813 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £939.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 760.14.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

