Law Debenture Co. to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.88 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 764.75 ($9.99) on Friday. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 487.61 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 813 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £939.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 760.14.
About Law Debenture
