Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in September

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 81,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

