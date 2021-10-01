Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in September

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 81,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
