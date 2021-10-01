Lear (LEA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/26/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/16/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/10/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/10/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $227.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $198.00 to $188.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $203.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $159.54. 11,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.88.

Get Lear Co alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.