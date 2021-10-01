Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of Corteva worth $238,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,904,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Corteva by 565.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 992,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 843,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

