Legal & General Group Plc Buys 70,658 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.96% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $255,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.50 and a 200-day moving average of $367.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

