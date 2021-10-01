Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.72% of Sysco worth $286,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.