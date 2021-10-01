Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 26,690 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $278,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $990,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 93.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,244,000 after buying an additional 610,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.29.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

