Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $261,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.70.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,388.20 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.14 and a 200 day moving average of $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

