Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leoni presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.45 ($11.12).

Leoni stock opened at €13.61 ($16.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. The stock has a market cap of $444.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. Leoni has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €18.50 ($21.76).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

