Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

