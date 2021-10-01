Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.97

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 9742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,022,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.