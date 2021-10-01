Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

