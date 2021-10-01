Lido Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,297 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 850.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 503,501 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 722,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 490,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10,385.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 174,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Shares of FENY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,937. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

