Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 151,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. eXp World makes up approximately 0.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of eXp World worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,200 shares of company stock worth $16,653,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,777. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

