Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 22,701 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $103.74. 28,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,400. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.