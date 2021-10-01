LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LJAQ stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. LightJump Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,171,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

