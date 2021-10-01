Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.89 and last traded at $108.51. Approximately 97,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 859,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

