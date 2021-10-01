Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

