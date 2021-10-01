Lindsay Partridge Sells 15,989 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge sold 15,989 shares of Brickworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.70 ($18.36), for a total transaction of A$410,917.30 ($293,512.36).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Lindsay Partridge bought 21,604 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$26.06 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$563,000.24 ($402,143.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

