Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) received a C$35.00 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$28.30 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.83.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

