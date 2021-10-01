Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 235,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Pine Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,690,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,032,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $134,000.

PTOC remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,904. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

