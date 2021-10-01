Littlejohn & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,489,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,910,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

