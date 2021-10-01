Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $484,000 in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,936,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $941,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $971,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,908. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

