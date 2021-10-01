Littlejohn & Co. LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,364,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,493,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,966. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Scion Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.