Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Shares of LOB stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

