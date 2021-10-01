Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 49 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.57 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.74. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 25.94 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £33.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

