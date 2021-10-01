Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.80. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

