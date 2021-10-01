Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LRENY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 61,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,628. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.