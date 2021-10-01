Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LRENY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 61,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,628. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.