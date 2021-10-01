Loop Capital Begins Coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

