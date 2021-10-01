LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3,786.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $156.76 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

