Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $24.54

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 24.54, but opened at 26.47. Lucid Group shares last traded at 26.73, with a volume of 344,747 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

