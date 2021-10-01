Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $24.54

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 24.54, but opened at 26.47. Lucid Group shares last traded at 26.73, with a volume of 344,747 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

