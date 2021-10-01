Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $24.54

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 24.54, but opened at 26.47. Lucid Group shares last traded at 26.73, with a volume of 344,747 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.57.
Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
