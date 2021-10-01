Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,993 shares during the period. Lufax makes up about 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $37,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lufax by 182.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,373 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 9.5% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 28.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,340,000 after buying an additional 1,520,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 202,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

