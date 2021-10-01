Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LUMIF remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

