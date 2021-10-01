Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LUMIF remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
About Luminex Resources
