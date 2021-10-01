LUXCoin (LUX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $179.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $871,930.41 and $179.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,330.17 or 1.00023407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00366988 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.89 or 0.00682367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00229784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003583 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001547 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,205,089 coins and its circulating supply is 12,197,856 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

