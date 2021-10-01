Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.59 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.