Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $387.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

