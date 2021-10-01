Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.32 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $624.57 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.68 and a 200-day moving average of $623.17.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.