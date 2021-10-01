Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 519 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

