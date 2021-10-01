Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.04. 2,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $430,000.

