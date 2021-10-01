Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $6,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.