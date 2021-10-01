Mango Markets One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.54 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $338.30 million and $4.54 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

