Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,223 shares.The stock last traded at $43.31 and had previously closed at $49.08.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

