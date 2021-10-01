MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.01. MarketWise shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 6 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.
MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.