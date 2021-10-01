MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.01. MarketWise shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $23,988,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

